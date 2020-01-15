BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.18.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

