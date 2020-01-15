Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Boot Barn worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,743,000.

Several research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

