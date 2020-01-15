Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,668. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. 27,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,489. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

