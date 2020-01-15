BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 1,049,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after buying an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 805,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,419,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.