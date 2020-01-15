Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

