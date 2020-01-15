Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

