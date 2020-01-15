Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $260,182.00 and $23,057.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

