Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,504,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,309,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 510.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,819,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,071,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,420,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 925,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. BOX has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

