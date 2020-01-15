BOX Token (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,186.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $24,186.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

