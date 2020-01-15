Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 983,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,819. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last three months. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,258,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

