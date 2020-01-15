BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 209,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,113. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

