BQT 1-Day Volume Tops $161,465.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $161,465.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 45% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,408,933 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

