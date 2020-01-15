Brett Lance Miller Acquires 200 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £1,104 ($1,452.25).

Shares of LON:MNL traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 549.90 ($7.23). The company had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,940. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 566 ($7.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.88. The company has a market cap of $161.47 million and a PE ratio of 33.13.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.