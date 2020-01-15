Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.33 ($4.41).

Several research firms have recently commented on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

BRW traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 358.40 ($4.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.17. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

