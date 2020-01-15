Brian John Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,846,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

