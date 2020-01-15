Brian John Stempeck Sells 5,838 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total transaction of $1,614,907.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $1,490,149.50.

On Friday, December 13th, Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08.

TTD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $284.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.90. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 48.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.