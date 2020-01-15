Brickblock Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. Brickblock has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $49.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

