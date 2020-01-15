Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $636.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,585,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

