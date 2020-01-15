Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

