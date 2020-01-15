Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.