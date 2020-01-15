Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,284. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $109.76 and a one year high of $168.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

