Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after buying an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after buying an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,692,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after buying an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $109.76 and a one year high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,401 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

