Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 50,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after buying an additional 1,167,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $19,980,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 115,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 47,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.