Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

