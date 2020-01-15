Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. 10,515,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,468,352. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

