Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,468,352. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

