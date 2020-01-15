Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 4,150,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,468,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

