British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £147.50 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £147.50 ($194.03).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Simon Carter bought 26 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($193.92).

Shares of BLND stock remained flat at $GBX 585.20 ($7.70) on Wednesday. 531,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 605.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.61. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.96) target price (down from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.62 ($7.28).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.