British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Bank of America

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.62 ($7.28).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 581.20 ($7.65) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 563.61.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.