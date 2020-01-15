BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Major Shareholder Acquires $415,257.43 in Stock

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc bought 144,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Esw Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 4,904 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,260.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 7,350 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 7,371 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,427.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 3,751 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $9,227.46.

Shares of BVSN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190. BroadVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BroadVision had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

