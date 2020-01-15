Broderick Brian C Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.29. 1,365,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

