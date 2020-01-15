Broderick Brian C Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. 2,553,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

