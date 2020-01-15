Broderick Brian C Sells 211,691 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Broderick Brian C lessened its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,691 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C owned approximately 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 583.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 1,160,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

