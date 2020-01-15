Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post sales of $66.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the lowest is $64.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $176.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.93 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.62 million, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $186.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AGFS stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

