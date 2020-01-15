Brokerages Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

HOME traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 2,376,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,773,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in At Home Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

