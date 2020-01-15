Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($1.27). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($5.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

