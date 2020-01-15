Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $22.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.87 million and the lowest is $22.70 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $90.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $90.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.93 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

FBIZ opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

