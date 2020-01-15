Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

JNPR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 19,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

