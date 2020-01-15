Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%.

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $546.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

