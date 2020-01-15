Brokerages Anticipate Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $43.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Onto Innovation an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

