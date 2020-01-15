Brokerages Anticipate Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post ($1.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.34). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,396,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 223.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $10,027,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

