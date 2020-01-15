Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

