Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.88. 4,871,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,104. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,835 shares of company stock worth $20,637,343. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $102,522,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $107,353,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

