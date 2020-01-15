Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

