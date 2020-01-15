Brokerages Expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will report sales of $171.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.70 million and the highest is $172.00 million. California Water Service Group reported sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year sales of $709.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $710.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.70 million to $739.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

