Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.00. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 14,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

