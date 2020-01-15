Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce sales of $89.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $66.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $307.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $308.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $354.11 million, with estimates ranging from $342.09 million to $366.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

