Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Digi International posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other Digi International news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digi International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 3,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,352. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.