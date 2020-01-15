Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

FITB stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

