Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GDEN opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 138.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 542.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.